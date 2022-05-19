Blue Spoon Cafe could ‘make a difference’ in West Dayton

The Board of Zoning Appeals approved the conditional use application with conditions during a public hearing on April 26.

Conditions include updating the site plan to depict accurate existing site conditions; provide street trees to city standards along South James H McGee Blvd. in the front lawn area; relocate a dumpster and enclosure to the south behind the building and shift parking to maintain a 5-foot setback at the north; pave, seal and stripe the parking area to city standards; and have new signage to comply with city standards.

According to the application, the couple may build a drive-thru in the future. There are no plans for seating proposed in the application.

“We know that this would bring jobs to the community and would make a difference in this area as it would give people another choice and variety of goods,” the couple wrote in the application.

