BreakingNews
Why have you been hearing so much about Sheetz in the Dayton region?
X

Bluegrass trio tour coming to the Rose this summer

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
17 minutes ago

Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth and Leftover Salmon will perform at the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Friday, Aug. 11.

The three bands have deep roots in bluegrass music and will each play full sets during the show. The order of performance will change each night of their Pacific Northwest and Midwest tour, presented by Relix, and will not be announced in advance of the show.

Credit: Brian Glass/Concert-Captures.Com

Credit: Brian Glass/Concert-Captures.Com

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $33.50- $69.50.

ExploreFirst Four: Places to eat, drink, shop and play in Dayton

For more information, visit rosemusicenter.com

In Other News
1
My Favorite Muffin has new owners: ‘We are honored to carry on the...
2
2 coffee shops open in Centerville, 11 restaurants on the way
3
New coffee bar to open this week in Huber Heights
4
Jazz act Crabswithoutlegs wins 2023 Dayton Battle of the Bands
5
New restaurant to open in Bellbrook next week

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top