Blues icon to headline latest Rose concert this summer

An evening with five-time Grammy-nominated blues/rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is the latest concert slated this summer at the Rose Music Center at The Heights.
Shepherd will bring his second annual Backroads Blues Festival to town on Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Joining Shepherd will be veteran blues guitarist Eric Gales and New York City-based blues star King Solomon Hicks. Last year’s iteration featured Buddy Guy and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.
The Backroads Blues Festival is an extension of Shepherd’s award-winning, platinum-selling film and album project titled “10 Days Out: Blues from the Backroads.”
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.
