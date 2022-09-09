Boston Stoker Coffee Company to celebrate 49 years with ‘biggest sale of year’

Boston Stoker Coffee Company is celebrating their 49th Anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with giveaways and their biggest sale of the year.
“We are so excited to celebrate 49 years in business” Henry Dean, President of Boston Stoker Coffee Co. said, “It is because of everyone’s continued support we are able to stick around for so many years, and many more to come!”
Boston Stoker was founded by Don and Sally Dean as a pipe and tobacco shop in Englewood in 1973, according to the company’s website. The Deans started offering free, freshly brewed specialty coffee to their customers as a way to build their customer base.
“As the tobacco business grew for Boston Stoker, so did the demand for coffee,” the website said.
Boston Stoker now roasts more the 150,000 pounds of coffee annually and has a strong focus on the development of direct trade relationships with coffee farms around the world, according to the website.
To celebrate the anniversary, all 12-ounce bags of coffee will be $5 off, in store and online. Customers can also enjoy $1 off all beverages.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
“This is Boston Stoker’s biggest sale of the year, so don’t miss out,” the company said.
Boston Stoker has six locations across the Dayton and Columbus area. This includes stores at 215 N. Main Street in Centerville, 34 W. Second Street in Dayton, 8321 N. Main Street in Dayton and 1293 S. Dorset Road in Troy.
For more information and to stay up-to-date on anniversary giveaways, visit the company’s Facebook page or Instagram page.
