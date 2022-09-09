Boston Stoker Coffee Company to celebrate 49 years with ‘biggest sale of year’

“We are so excited to celebrate 49 years in business” Henry Dean, President of Boston Stoker Coffee Co. said, “It is because of everyone’s continued support we are able to stick around for so many years, and many more to come!”

Boston Stoker was founded by Don and Sally Dean as a pipe and tobacco shop in Englewood in 1973, according to the company’s website. The Deans started offering free, freshly brewed specialty coffee to their customers as a way to build their customer base.