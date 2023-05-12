Boston Stoker to close downtown Dayton location

Boston Stoker Coffee Company is closing its downtown Dayton location at 34 W. Second St., Melissa Smith, the office manager at the coffee company’s roastery in Vandalia confirmed.
She told Dayton.com additional information on the upcoming closure would have to come from the president of Boston Stoker, Henry Dean.
We have reached out to Dean, but have not heard back. When we do, we will update this story.
The downtown Dayton location is open 6 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Boston Stoker was founded by Don and Sally Dean as a pipe and tobacco shop in Englewood in 1973, according to the company’s website. The Deans started offering free, freshly brewed specialty coffee to their customers as a way to build their customer base.
“As the tobacco business grew for Boston Stoker, so did the demand for coffee,” the website said.
Boston Stoker now roasts more the 150,000 pounds of coffee annually and has a strong focus on the development of direct trade relationships with coffee farms around the world, according to the website.
The company has five other locations across the Dayton and Columbus area. This includes stores at 215 N. Main Street in Centerville and 8321 N. Main Street in Dayton and 1293 S. Dorset Road in Troy.
