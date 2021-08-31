BREAKING: Dorothy Lane Market releases statement, pulls out of annual Kettering parade

“The DLM Umbrella Brigade has been a longtime tradition at the Kettering Holiday at Home Parade, with nearly 100 DLM associates performing a choreographed routine for more than 20 years. Due to unfortunate events, the DLM Umbrella Brigade will not be participating in the 2021 Kettering Holiday at Home Parade this upcoming Labor Day.

The gourmet grocer has worked with a very talented choreographer here in Dayton every year in the weeks leading up to the parade to train participating associates. “It is with heavy hearts that we learned right before our practices had started (last week) that our beloved parade choreographer was hospitalized. We look forward to this day very much, but DLM simply cannot do the parade without her,” says Jo Ann Potts, DLM Consumer Affairs Director. DLM asks that all please respect the privacy of this individual.