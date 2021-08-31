BREAKING: Dorothy Lane Market releases statement, pulls out of annual Kettering parade

This year’s Kettering Holiday at Home Parade will go on without one of its long-standing traditions.
Dorothy Lane Market released a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 31 stating it would not be participating in the annual Kettering Holiday at Home Parade this weekend. The Holiday at Home festival is slated for Sunday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 6 at the Kettering Government Center and Fraze Pavilion in Kettering.
The official statement from DLM read:
“The DLM Umbrella Brigade has been a longtime tradition at the Kettering Holiday at Home Parade, with nearly 100 DLM associates performing a choreographed routine for more than 20 years. Due to unfortunate events, the DLM Umbrella Brigade will not be participating in the 2021 Kettering Holiday at Home Parade this upcoming Labor Day.
The gourmet grocer has worked with a very talented choreographer here in Dayton every year in the weeks leading up to the parade to train participating associates. “It is with heavy hearts that we learned right before our practices had started (last week) that our beloved parade choreographer was hospitalized. We look forward to this day very much, but DLM simply cannot do the parade without her,” says Jo Ann Potts, DLM Consumer Affairs Director. DLM asks that all please respect the privacy of this individual.
DLM’s Aaron Gouge, a recent Wright State University graduate and vocal performing artist, has volunteered to sing the National Anthem at the Holiday at Home Parade.”
DLM added that it asks people to “please respect the privacy of the mentioned individual, who is not a DLM associate but is very dear to us.”
The Holiday at Home festival originally began on Labor Day, 1959, under the sponsorship of the Kettering YMCA. The event was founded to provide other Kettering residents with a reason to enjoy the holiday in their hometown.
This story will be updated when more details become available.