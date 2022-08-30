Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns

A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door.
The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Gary Gudmundson, tax department spokesman, told Dayton.com on Aug. 29 there are tax payer confidentially laws that prohibit them from disclosing any particulars about the account. However he revealed the conditions by which the vendor’s license was suspended.
He noted there are three taxes relevant to this situation including sales tax, employer withholding tax and school district withholding tax. If a vendor doesn’t follow the laws and regulations surrounding those taxes, the consequences can be as severe as shutting the business down.
Gudmundson explained the sign posting can occur when the vendor fails to file or pay a return for two consecutive months or three filing periods over a 12-month window.
“That’s how we got to where we got,” Gudmundson said. “There was a failure to file or pay multiple returns.”
He said the only way the vendor can have the license suspension lifted is by filing and paying all of the returns that are outstanding and all of the tax due.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Back Home Tavern & Table is located in the space that previously housed Romer’s Bar & Grill and Bargo’s Grill & Tap. The restaurant features a Wednesday karaoke night and a menu with wings, burgers and more.
Gudmundson explained Back Home Tavern & Table isn’t the only business around the state that has had this experience.
“It’s not rare,” he said.
