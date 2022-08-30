BreakingNews
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns

Back Home Tavern & Table, a restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton, has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Combined ShapeCaption
Back Home Tavern & Table, a restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton, has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
42 minutes ago

A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door.

The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.

Combined ShapeCaption
Back Home Tavern & Table, a restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton, has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Back Home Tavern & Table, a restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton, has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Combined ShapeCaption
Back Home Tavern & Table, a restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton, has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Gary Gudmundson, tax department spokesman, told Dayton.com on Aug. 29 there are tax payer confidentially laws that prohibit them from disclosing any particulars about the account. However he revealed the conditions by which the vendor’s license was suspended.

He noted there are three taxes relevant to this situation including sales tax, employer withholding tax and school district withholding tax. If a vendor doesn’t follow the laws and regulations surrounding those taxes, the consequences can be as severe as shutting the business down.

ExploreBACK TO SCHOOL FUN GUIDE: 25 things around Dayton to excite college students

Gudmundson explained the sign posting can occur when the vendor fails to file or pay a return for two consecutive months or three filing periods over a 12-month window.

“That’s how we got to where we got,” Gudmundson said. “There was a failure to file or pay multiple returns.”

He said the only way the vendor can have the license suspension lifted is by filing and paying all of the returns that are outstanding and all of the tax due.

Combined ShapeCaption
Back Home Tavern & Table, a restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton, has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Back Home Tavern & Table, a restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton, has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Combined ShapeCaption
Back Home Tavern & Table, a restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton, has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Back Home Tavern & Table is located in the space that previously housed Romer’s Bar & Grill and Bargo’s Grill & Tap. The restaurant features a Wednesday karaoke night and a menu with wings, burgers and more.

Gudmundson explained Back Home Tavern & Table isn’t the only business around the state that has had this experience.

“It’s not rare,” he said.

ExploreFree Instagram-friendly pop-up exhibit to highlight downtown Dayton businesses

In Other News
1
Centerville Planning Commission to discuss future of Outback Steakhouse...
2
Fraze festival to spotlight Dayton restaurants, businesses
3
Free Instagram-friendly pop-up exhibit to highlight downtown Dayton...
4
BEST OF DAYTON: Here are the reigning food and dining champions as we...
5
Austin Landing hosts new festival featuring tacos, nachos today

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top