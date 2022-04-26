BreakingNews
Bubbakoo's Burritos opens second location in the Dayton area
Bubbakoo’s Burritos opens second location in the Dayton area

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is now open at 49 N. Main Street in Springboro, next door to Cassano’s Pizza. PHOTO COURTESY: BUBBAKOO'S BURRITOS

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
8 minutes ago

Fast-casual burrito chain Bubbakoo’s Burritos is opening its first location in Warren County.

“We wanted to continue our growth in the Cincinnati/Dayton market as this is a focus for us,” said Ben Grannick, director of marketing for Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “The communities have welcomed us with open arms and have really enjoyed our food and the vibe of our stores.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is now open at 49 N. Main Street in Springboro, next door to Cassano’s Pizza. Grannick said the chain opened on Friday, April 22.

The new 24-seat restaurant features tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, taco salads and quesadillas.

Franchise owner Jatin Patel, who also owns the Tropical Smoothie Café in Centerville, previously told this news outlet he was expecting to hire 15 to 10 employees.

“Springboro is growing a lot and it was the nearest place to my home,” Patel, who resides in Mason said.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos opened its first store in 2008 in Point Pleasant, N.J. In 2021, the company opened its first location in the Miami Valley at 5810 Wilmington Pike in Centerville.

According to their website, “no other restaurant, fast-casual chain, or taco stand offers quite the variety, quality, or the unique hybrid skater-surf atmosphere that can be found at Bubbakoo’s Burritos.”

For more information about Bubbakoo’s Burritos, visit bubbakoos.com.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

