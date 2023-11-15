Businesses in Dayton neighborhood team up for Shop Small Saturday event

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Six businesses in the Historic Inner East District in Dayton are teaming up for a Shop Small Saturday event on Nov. 25.

One of the organizers, Kathleen Hotmer who owns Pink Moon Goods in the Historic Huffman District, wanted to join efforts with other businesses along E. Fifth Street and in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District to create awareness for what they have to offer within a half a mile from each other.

“I think a lot of people think Dayton doesn’t have interesting things; but when you start to look at what small businesses have to offer, you realize Dayton has a lot more going for it,” Hotmer said.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Businesses participating in the event include:

  • Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St., open noon to 5 p.m.
  • Fifth Street Brewpub, 1600 E. Fifth St., open noon to 11 p.m.
  • Gem City Catfé, 1513 E. Fifth St., open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The Local 937, 1501 E. Fifth St., open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • MADE a ceramic art studio, 1619 E. Fifth St., open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pink Moon Goods, 2027 E. Fifth St., open noon to 6 p.m.

During the event, those who make a purchase from at least three of the six businesses — and get an employee’s initials on a passport — will be eligible for a chance to win one of six prizes.

Prizes include a $50 gift card and handcrafted ornament from the Dayton Society of Artists; a collection of bottled seasonal beers from Fifth Street Brewpub; a one-year membership and $25 gift card from Gem City Catfé; four free sandwiches from The Local 937; a free wheel workshop from MADE a ceramic art studio; and a $25 gift card and $25 of goods from Pink Moon Goods.

Passports can be obtained and dropped off at any of the six participating business.

Small Business Saturday is a nationwide event encouraging shoppers to celebrate and support small businesses. The Historic Inner East District features a wide variety of handmade pieces from local artists, gifts, home goods and places to stop for coffee, beer, cocktails or even a meal.

“Watching people discover there is this little neighborhood that’s really cute and it still has potential to grow ... that’s what I’m really excited about,” Hotmer said.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

