Café 1610 plans to close and ‘start over’ at end of May

Blackshear told the cafe’s followers they are in the process of looking at potential new spaces to relocate, and that a new space could be found “shortly.”

In January of this year, co-founder Xtine Brean issued a simple Facebook plea for help for the vegan restaurant that she and two business partners, including Blackshear, opened.

“I’m an owner of Dayton’s only all-vegan café, and we are struggling for real,” Brean wrote on her personal Facebook page on Jan. 4. “I really could use some support! If you’re vegan or ever just wondered how good vegan food could be, won’t you please give us a try. (If it sounds like I’m begging.....I kind am).”

The post was shared nearly 8,000 times — a staggering number, especially for a post on a private Facebook page. It received more than 1,100 “likes” and 1,300 comments.

The viral post soon generated a surge in business— a surge that Brean told this news outlet she and her fellow restaurant owners were not prepared for.

“The last four days have been a complete struggle, and we’ve had to turn away business because we haven’t been able to add staff fast enough,” Brean said. “Our staff members and three owners are completely exhausted but extremely happy with the direction the post has taken us. We’ve been completely overwhelmed by the community’s response and only hope we can live up to their expectations.”

Café 1610 was not immediately available for a comment about the end-of-May closing. We will update this story when more information is available.