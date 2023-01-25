Cajun restaurant opens in downtown Miamisburg

Rajun Cajun Grill, which opened Jan. 10, is located at 17 S. Main Street in the space that previously housed Mz. Pickles for nearly 12 years. The sandwich shop closed in November.

Vaughn, who used to build houses and food trucks, says he started Rajun Cajun Grill out of love for Cajun food and as a means to spend more time with his family, including his five children. He says the most popular items thus far have been bourbon chicken, rice and beans, jambalaya and gumbo.