Canal Music Fest brings Bon Jovi tribute to Tipp City for free this weekend

Shot Through the Heart— The Bon Jovi Experience, the professional tribute band, will play Bon Jovi’s greatest hits at the festival organized by Edison State Community College and Thrivent. The lineup includes local ‘80s band “Stranger” and Tipp City’s own “znels.”

“We are so happy to be holding this event and especially happy to be hosting special guest, Shot Through the Heart— The Bon Jovi Experience coming to us from Greenville, South Carolina. This will be the band’s first appearance in this area,” said Amy Barr, Canal Music Fest co-chair, in a new release. “Our feature acts have typically originated from the north or east— and we are thrilled to welcome friends from the south.”