Casey’s General Store plans to break ground on Beavercreek location in 2023

Casey’s General Store applied for C1, C2, D6 liquor permits in early June for this location, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control. As of Sept. 14, the permits are still pending.

The spokesperson told Dayton.com they are still in the early stages.

“The design for this store is ongoing with anticipated ground-breaking into the spring or summer of 2023. And as far as location, this will be a new build – Beavercreek is a great community where we think the Casey’s offering can serve well,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not have further details on the construction timeline.

Casey’s has more than 2,400 locations in 16 midwestern states, including several in the Dayton area. This includes stores in Xenia, Huber Heights, Clayton and New Carlisle. The Ankeny, Iowa-based company is the fifth largest pizza chain in the nation, and 57 percent of their locations are in communities with populations of 5,000 or less, according to their website. In addition to their made-from-scratch pizzas, their donuts, subs and sandwiches are also popular.