Casey’s General Store plans to break ground on Beavercreek location in 2023

Casey’s General Store is planning to open another location in the Dayton area, with a ground-breaking anticipated for the spring or summer of 2023.
A company spokesperson confirmed the gas station and convenience store has plans to construct a new build at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek.
This is the same address as W.O. Wrights Pub & Grill. Dayton.com has reached out to the owner of W.O. Wrights and is waiting for a call back.
“We are currently completing due diligence to obtain necessary permits to begin construction and operation of a new Casey’s store in Beavercreek – this includes a variety of permits including ones enabling us to provide Casey’s offerings to guests like our handmade pizza and quality fuel,” the spokesperson said.
Casey’s General Store applied for C1, C2, D6 liquor permits in early June for this location, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control. As of Sept. 14, the permits are still pending.
The spokesperson told Dayton.com they are still in the early stages.
“The design for this store is ongoing with anticipated ground-breaking into the spring or summer of 2023. And as far as location, this will be a new build – Beavercreek is a great community where we think the Casey’s offering can serve well,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson did not have further details on the construction timeline.
Casey’s has more than 2,400 locations in 16 midwestern states, including several in the Dayton area. This includes stores in Xenia, Huber Heights, Clayton and New Carlisle. The Ankeny, Iowa-based company is the fifth largest pizza chain in the nation, and 57 percent of their locations are in communities with populations of 5,000 or less, according to their website. In addition to their made-from-scratch pizzas, their donuts, subs and sandwiches are also popular.
