Celebrating Diwali: Community plans celebration of holiday filled with light and joy

In addition to enjoying the holiday in her own home, Aggarwal and other members of the nonprofit organization are also planning a community celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Sinclair Community College. Following a dinner of traditional foods, there will be cultural entertainment — 150 adults and children performing traditional music and dance. Vendors selling clothing and jewelry will also be on hand.

“We have a great variety of songs and languages to reflect the diverse Indian-American community in the Miami Valley,” Aggarwal said. “We try to showcase one cultural performance from each Indian state so that children will learn the diversity. In addition to the national language which is Hindi, there is Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali.”

Aggarwal said the Indian community in Dayton continues to grow and an estimated 700 people attended the Diwali event last year.

“We would like to extend the invitation to our American friends so that they can become a part of this lovely holiday tradition.”

About the holiday

An estimated one billion Hindus from across the world celebrate the five day holiday. It is an official holiday in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Mauritius, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, Malaysia, Singapore and Fiji. The specific dates change each year, determined by the position of the moon but it typically falls between October and November. Other religions, including Sikhs and Jains celebrate it as well.

The big family celebration this year will take place on the final day of Diwali, the first of November.

“It’s a happy holiday and we have gift exchanges with close friends and family to celebrate life and strengthen relationships,” said Aggarwal, who normally dresses in American garb but dons colorful saris for Diwali. Among the special holiday treats are gulab jamun, a sugar-coated ball made with milk solids, sugar, rose water & cardamom powder.

Diwali honors the victory of good over evil. Because light represents knowledge and darkness represents ignorance, private homes are traditionally decorated with many outdoor and indoor lights.

Sweet memories

In America, Aggarwal celebrates the holiday at her home in Centerville along with her husband, Arun, twin sons Abhishek and Avneesh, as well as Avneesh’s wife Nikhita and their 1-year-old grandson, Om.

She has wonderful memories of enjoying the holiday in India as a child.

“We were a family of my parents and four siblings back home in India,” she said. “I am the youngest of all.”

Their home was filled with clay earthenware lamps everywhere. There were yummy homemade sweets and brand new clothing to wear.

“I used to stay up the whole night because I was scared that Diwali would go away if I slept!” Aggarwal said.

Firecrackers were an important part of the holiday.

“My father used to divide equal parts of firecrackers for the four of us to avoid any fights,” she remembers. “I used to give away my share to my brothers because I was not too fond of noise and smoke. But I loved decorating my home with flowers, candles and lots of lamps. Growing up, Diwali was my favorite festival because that was the time when there was no restriction on eating sweets.”

HOW TO GO

What: Diwali Community Celebration hosted by The India Club of Dayton

When: Saturday, Nov. 9. Registration begins at 4 p.m., with a 5-6:30 p.m. dinner catered by Crossroads Biryani & Grill, Fairborn and cultural entertainment from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Sinclair Community College: Centerville Regional Center, 5800 Clyo Road

Tickets: $30 at the door; children ages 5 and under are free. Those 70 and older are admitted free but asked to RSVP in advance, Tickets available online: https://tinyurl.com/icgddiwali2024. Platinum (seniors) can register at https://forms.gle/4hyU2SLD3neqamxw8.