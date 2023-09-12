Celebration of Life and Legacy slated for ‘Crystal City’ creator Robert Blackstone

A Celebration of Life and Legacy for Robert Blackstone, creator of the fascinating, relevant and thought-provoking “Crystal City” exhibition, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 in downtown Dayton.

The ceremony will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at “Crystal City,” located inside the first floor of the vacant Leigh Building on the corner of Second and Ludlow streets.

Blackstone, born Sept. 19, 1971, died Aug. 1 in downtown Dayton from a gunshot wound in the chest, but his artistic imprint lives on in his sprawling installation that began in 1990 on his grandmother’s dining room table with just a few pieces. Figurines, mirrors, ornaments, stuffed animals and train sets are among the eye-popping kaleidoscope of found objects within the display.

The self-taught Blackstone was a perfect fit for The Collaboratory, who embraced his outsider spirit and passion for the unique.

“The Collaboratory is all about building a better Dayton,” said Peter Benkendorf, founder of The Collaboratory. “We’re really a place of refuge for anybody who has ideas about building a better community and doesn’t know where to go. Bobby wasn’t necessarily a part of the art establishment, but a lot of artists saw ‘Crystal City’ which meant a lot to him. It meant everything to him to say he was an artist.”

Explore Wright State fall lecture series begins next week with former Smithsonian director

For more information about “Crystal City” or to discuss ideas to secure a long-term future for the installation, contact The Collaboratory at 937-732-5123 or visit daytoncollaboratory.org.