Centerville art gallery relocates, offering artists space to showcase work

“We have renters here and that’s why we are able to do it,” Brendel said. “Right before we moved, I had been getting a swarm of people saying, “Can I rent an easel?” or “Do you have a room I can rent?””

The galleria previously had one easel and one room available for rent, Brendel explained. Now they have five easels and four rooms available to rent.

Brendel described the relationship with the new landlord as a “miracle match made.” She explained he is an artist on the side and had been wanting to find someone that would help him sell his artwork.

Olde Masters Galleria features local artists as well as accomplished artists such as John Pototschnik, Virgil Elliott and Alexei Antonov. The galleria also carries old masters reproductions in oil such as Van Gogh, Da Vinci, Monet, Renoir, Rembrandt, and several others.

Olde Masters Galleria, a Centerville business offering artists a space to rent, showcase their work and develop their skills, has moved to 55 Rhoads Center Drive.

Guests can come to browse the gallery or purchase art straight off the wall.

“I want artists in this area to be able to show their art and sell it,” Brendel said. “We work really, really hard for our art and we just need that opportunity to showcase it.”

She explained she wanted to offer area artists a space to have solo or group shows because finding a place to have a show in the area can be expensive.

From landscapes to western, abstracts and portraits, the galleria has a little bit of everything.

“We are so proud to be able to have this new facility and offer so much to the artist community,” Brendel said.

Olde Masters Galleria has memberships available, workshops, private oil painting lessons, children’s classes, sketch nights, an apprenticeship program and much more.

The business is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday. For more information, visit www.oldemastersgalleria.com or the business’ Facebook page.