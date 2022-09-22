Centerville brewery celebrating 5 years Saturday with new beers

Heavier Than Air Brewing Co, an aviation-themed brewery in Centerville, is celebrating their five-year anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 24 with two new beers.
The brewery, located at 497 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, will introduce a pastry stout made with Biscoff cookies and the latest version of their Double New England IPA to celebrate.
“It’s been a long, interesting journey to get to this point,” said Nick Tarkany Jr., co-founder of Heavier Than Air Brewing Co. “We were moving in a good direction when COVID interrupted that momentum, but our patrons have been there through that period of time to support us as we all navigated a new world.”
Even though so much has happened in the last five years, Tarkany said it feels like time has flown by.
He said his favorite part is having a core group of followers that stops by regularly to see what they do with their beers and aviation history. For example, they used Biscoff cookies in their new pastry stout because that’s the snack cookie you get on a commercial flight.
“It’s also awesome to see how many new people come into us for the first time who we get to share our story, the beer and the taproom experience (with),” Tarkany said.
As Tarkany looks to the next five years, he said they’re taking it batch by batch.
“We want to upgrade the brewery a little bit so we can cover new beer styles that we haven’t brewed before,” Tarkany said. “If we can do that, expand on our exploration of what we can create and execute, and continue to invite people along with us on that journey, the next five years will be here quickly.”
The Saturday celebration is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Snacks/food will be provided throughout the day. The brewery also has their Oktoberfest beer currently on tap. For more information, visit www.heavierthanairbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook page.
