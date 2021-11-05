dayton-daily-news logo
X

Centerville Jazz Band to perform ahead of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Before they perform on national television this Thanksgiving, the Centerville Jazz Band will offer a sneak preview on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dayton Mall Center Court in front of Macy’s. The event is free.
Caption
Before they perform on national television this Thanksgiving, the Centerville Jazz Band will offer a sneak preview on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dayton Mall Center Court in front of Macy’s. The event is free.

Credit: NICK FALZERANO

Credit: NICK FALZERANO

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
30 minutes ago

Dayton Mall is inviting the public to celebrate the Centerville Jazz Band marching in the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Before they perform on national television on Nov. 25, the Centerville Jazz Band will offer a sneak preview from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Dayton Mall Center Court in front of Macy’s. The event is free.

ExploreNew restaurant in Troy planning to open next year

“The Dayton Mall is honored to be hosting this event in conjunction with Macy’s to assist the Band in their efforts to participate in one of the greatest annual events, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Dave Duebber, general manager at Dayton Mall. “We are so proud of these student’s accomplishments and are thrilled to do our part in helping make their dreams come true.”

Dayton Mall is at 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Twp.

In Other News
1
TONIGHT: First Friday is back with a jam-packed lineup
2
New restaurant in Troy planning to open next year
3
Wright State grad appears on CBS drama ‘Bull’
4
BEST OF DAYTON: What’s the best brunch spot? Here are the finalists
5
Dayton Funny Bone is coming back

About the Author

ajc.com

Sarah Franks
Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top