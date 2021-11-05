Centerville Jazz Band to perform ahead of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Before they perform on national television on Nov. 25, the Centerville Jazz Band will offer a sneak preview from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Dayton Mall Center Court in front of Macy’s. The event is free.

Explore New restaurant in Troy planning to open next year

“The Dayton Mall is honored to be hosting this event in conjunction with Macy’s to assist the Band in their efforts to participate in one of the greatest annual events, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Dave Duebber, general manager at Dayton Mall. “We are so proud of these student’s accomplishments and are thrilled to do our part in helping make their dreams come true.”