Centerville Merchant Market returns to Stubbs Park with shopping, dining

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Centerville Merchant Market will return to Stubbs Park on Sunday, May 21 from noon to 5 p.m. with more than 100 local artisans, merchants, shops and food trucks.

The open-air market organized by the Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. (HOCWT) business association and the city of Centerville is a free pop-up shopping and dining event.

Guests can expect one-of-a-kind treasures, vintage finds, furniture, boutique clothing, jewelry, home décor, handmade items, food, beer and wine sales, and live entertainment.

Food trucks on site will have a variety of options from fried fish, burgers and fries to gourmet desserts and popsicles. Four Centerville breweries — Heavier Than Air, Loose Ends, Bock Family, and Lock 27 — will also participate.

“It’s really more than a market — it’s an experience,” said Jessica Olson, director of marketing and social media for HOCWT. “Merchant Market is a great way to support local and small businesses while enjoying a beautiful day with family and friends.”

Eventgoers will have the opportunity to submit free raffle tickets to win prizes provided by market vendors, totaling more than $2,000 in value. The first 200 participants at the event will receive a free canvas shopping bag, according to a HOCWT press release.

Centerville Merchant Market is a dog-friendly event. A portion of alcohol sales will be donated to local charities.

Stubbs Park is located at 255 W. Spring Valley Pike. Eventgoers are encouraged to enter the park from Spring Valley Pike. For more information, visit www.hocwt.org or HOCWT’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

