Centerville Mexican restaurant to be rebranded offering new experience

Rancheros Cocina Mexicana, located in Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Centre, is being rebranded into El Asadero Mexican Grill.

El Asadero has partnered with the owners of Rancheros to turn the restaurant into a new, modern concept, said co-owner Omar Espinoza. The rebranded restaurant will feature a dining experience with entertainment such as a dancing robot and items including sparkling drinks.

The owners are in the midst of a remodel with new urban artwork and decorations. They are planning to take over Oct. 1.

Customers can expect a new food and drink menu with favorites like Street Tacos, Steak Sirloin, Quesabirria and Pizzabirria as well as margarita towers, shots served in an airplane and other creative drinks. Espinoza said the food menu features authentic chargrilled dishes.

Presentation is very important to the owners as part of the experience. They hope to create a festive, exciting atmosphere people will love.

The restaurant, located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 134, plans to expand next door. The new addition will feature an indoor patio atmosphere with about 38 additional tables.

El Asadero Mexican Grill has two other locations: 1081 Smiley Ave. in Cincinnati and 144 Rojay Drive in Lexington, Kentucky. They also plan to open a location in Columbus. For more information about the Dayton area location, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.