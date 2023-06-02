Centerville pretzel shop celebrates franchise’s 25th anniversary

“From the beginning, Philly Pretzel Factory has been committed to serving communities and bringing people together,” said CEO and co-founder of Philly Pretzel Factory Dan DiZio. “Our loyal customers have made all of our success over the last 25 years possible, and we want to say thank you for being a part of the Philly Pretzel Factory family.”

The Centerville pretzel shop, located at 1063 S. Main St., opened its doors in 2016. The menu features the traditional Philly style pretzel, pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs and other items. Dips include mustard, cheddar cheese, butter cream, brownie batter, cinnamon and several others.