Centerville restaurant now open for lunch

Manna, a new fine dining restaurant in Centerville’s historic Uptown neighborhood, is now open for lunch with reservations starting at 11 a.m.
The restaurant held a grand opening on Saturday, May 20 following a soft opening that began earlier in the month.
Executive chef and owner Margot Blondet, a Centerville resident of 18 years, previously said she had been looking to open something close to her home for a long time. What started as an idea of opening a bar, has now turned into a two-story upscale restaurant with two bars.
Manna means “food from the gods to feed the soul,” Blondet said. According to the Bible, when the Israelites were making their way through the desert, God sent them manna when they needed food.
Brandi Perrine, general manager of Salar, Blondet’s first restaurant in Dayton’s Oregon District, said the name comes from Blondet’s desire to take care of people.
“That’s what Margot is always striving for,” Perrine said. “She always calls her guest her friends and her family. She welcomes everyone into her restaurants. She just wants to create an atmosphere of being able to take care of people.”
The new restaurant offers a taste of Europe and South America. Unlike Salar, which focuses on Peruvian cuisine with international dishes, Manna will focus on European cuisine with French foods and touch of Peruvian.
The menu features salads, hors d’oeuvres and a variety of entrees like Poulet au Four, Lamb Côtelette, Filet Poêlé and Summer Truffle.
For more information about Manna, located at 61 W. Franklin St., visit www.mannauptown.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
