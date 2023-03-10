Champaign County Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday with 17 participants

Neer said last year they asked customers to send in a photo of their receipt to be entered into the drawing. This year, guests will be able to scan a QR code at each participating restaurant to be entered.

Neer said she thinks people will be surprised at how good the food is in Champaign County. She noted that many of the participating restaurants source their products locally.

“We just wanted them to venture outside their comfort zone and try a new place,” she added.

Here is a list of restaurants participating:

Abuela’s Kitchen

Location: 23 Monument Square in Urbana

Details: The restaurant will feature Pabellón, their most popular and traditional dish, for $13 and loaded nachos for $10.

Hemisphere Coffee Roasters’ Tasting Room

Location: 275 Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg

Details: The coffee shop will feature $2 off any 1lb of coffee.

Little Birds Cafe

Location: 102 S. Springfield St. in St. Paris

Details: The cafe will have $5 lattes, frappes and frappuccinos.

Simple Coffee Co

Location: 1 S. Main St. in Mechanicsburg

Details: The coffee shop will offer 10 percent off.

Terre Haute Mall

Location: 5834 State Route 55 in Urbana

Details: The restaurant will feature “The Burger Bob Won’t Eat,” a 1/4lb. cheeseburger with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, bacon and barbecue sauce, and “The Mushroom Swiss Burger,” a 1/4-lb burger topped with caramelized mushrooms and onions, gravy and swiss cheese. Both burgers feature locally-grown Dibert Farms Beef.

Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar

Location: 710 W. Herr Road in Urbana

Details: Wine slushies are back! The vineyard and wine cellar will feature a green wine slushy and green wine in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

TeaBaggers Coffee Tea & Wine Cafe

Location: 127 N. Main St. in Urbana

Details: The cafe will offer $1 off their Ghost Pepper, Scorpion and Reaper Reubens.

The Depot Coffeehouse

Location: 644 Miami St. in Urbana

Details: Guests who buy their signature Italian Sandwich will receive $1 off any regular sized drink.

Urbana Brewing Co.

Location: 35 Monument Square in Urbana

Details: The brewery is offering $1 off their pretzels with beer cheese.

Peppercorn’s Diner

Location: 1010 Scioto St. in Urbana

Details: Guests can get 10 percent off their complete bill.

MIXX 165

Location: 165 W. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg

Details: The restaurant will feature a Filet Mignon and Homemade Crab Cake (Surf & Turf) with Remoulade Sauce, the MIXX Lobster Roll, as well as a Burger of the Month. The burger of the month is the “Sebastian Seabiscuit,” featuring a homemade crab cake, fresh 1/2lb burger, lettuce, tomato and Cajun remoulade on a brioche bun. The restaurant will also have spring cocktails for $5 each.

Mumfords Potato Chips & Deli

Location: 325 N. Main St. in Urbana

Details: The deli will feature the “Signature Steak Bomb,” featuring Choice Top Round Roast Beef, provolone cheese with mayo and banana peppers served on a sub bun and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onion. The sandwich will be served with a pickle spear and Mumfords Kettle cooked Potato Chips.

Cafe Paradiso

Location: 13 Monument Square in Urbana

Details: The cafe will feature a discount off an item. More details to be announced.

Wing Bar

Location: 1549 US 68 S. in Urbana.

Details: The bar will feature Chicken and Waffles and Seasoned Potatoes for $9.99, as well as a Wing Special for $1.25 per wing with no limit.

Mixin’s and Fixin’s Country Diner

Location: 18 W. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg

Details: The diner will feature their famous Broasted Chicken.

Studebaker’s Country Restaurant

Location: 4679 US 36 in Urbana

Details: The restaurant will feature Broasted Chicken and Chicken and Waffles.

Let’s Eat Cake

Location: 117 Scioto St. in Urbana

Details: The bakery will offer buy six cupcakes, get one free.

For more information about restaurant week, visit www.visitchampaignohio.com or the Visitors Bureau’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@visitchampaignohio).