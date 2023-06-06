Champaign County native Matt Rife announces first comedy world tour

Stand-up comedian Matt Rife, who grew up in Champaign County, has announced his first world tour.
Although there are no stops in the Dayton area, fans can drive about an hour away to see him at the Palace Theatre in Columbus on Oct. 11 or The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati on Oct. 13. He is also making a stop in Akron on Oct. 14 and Indianapolis on Oct. 15.
Pre-sale tickets for Rife’s ProbleMATTic World Tour starts Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. with the official on-sale date of Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.
The world tour kicks off July 20 in Oregon with stops across North America this year. The momentum will continue in 2024 with additional stops in Australia and Europe.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this lifelong dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy,” Rife told Deadline.com. “I’ve been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I’ve surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can’t believe it.”
Rife started stand-up comedy at 15 and has since appeared on MTV’s “Wild N Out” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mattrifeofficial.com.
