Changes coming to WYSO’s music show lineup

There’s a shake-up in the familiar WYSO music lineup on the way.
A new time slot for a “Friday night favorite,” two new shows and some extra time with a Tuesday DJ are all changes coming to WYSO radio beginning next week, according to a WYSO release.
On Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., Basim Blunt — aka Radio Basim — will host “Behind the Groove.” This WYSO show had aired on Friday nights since 2014 after Rev Cool’s “Around the Fringe” show.
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., ahead of “Behind the Groove’s” new time slot on Thursdays, “WYSO will present a curated selection of music specials and documentaries, beginning with a three-part series from NPR and WXPN called ‘KANAVAL: Haitian Rhythms and the Music of New Orleans,’” according to the release.
“We were sad to see Tod Weidner end production of ‘The Jewel Case’ this summer,” said WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt. “But we think Tod’s fans and new listeners will love our Thursday lineup.”
Adding to the new lineup, on Fridays from 10 p.m. to midnight, WYSO will air “Club Cuts,” a master class in electronic music mixed live by Barry Leonhard, a Clark County native and former WYSO music department intern.
“Barry is passionate about house and techno music and often can be found DJ’ing at clubs and parties,” Fromholt said. “Rev Cool kicks off the Friday night dance party on the airwaves, and I know Barry will keep it going.”
In addition, WYSO is adding an extra hour to “Tables of Content” hosted by 3J the DJ. The show will now run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesdays.