Changes coming to WYSO’s music show lineup

A new time slot for a “Friday night favorite,” two new shows and some extra time with a Tuesday DJ are all changes coming to WYSO radio beginning next week, according to a WYSO release.

On Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., Basim Blunt — aka Radio Basim — will host “Behind the Groove.” This WYSO show had aired on Friday nights since 2014 after Rev Cool’s “Around the Fringe” show.