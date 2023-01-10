dayton-daily-news logo
Chef Paul Wahlberg coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway Friday

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
49 minutes ago

For those who have been wondering when one of the Wahlberg brothers were going to make a stop at Dayton’s first Wahlburgers restaurant, we have some good news!

Chef Paul Wahlberg is stopping by Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway on Friday, Jan. 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to meet guests at his new restaurant location, according to a post on the racino’s Facebook page.

Wahlburgers, known for its famous burgers topped with a signature sauce, opened at the racino in December 2022. The restaurant was constructed in an unoccupied space in the racino’s food court area next to Take 2 Grill.

The menu has a variety of burgers including The Our Burger featuring a beef burger, government cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Paul’s signature Wahl Sauce, and The BBQ Bacon featuring a beef burger, white cheddar, bacon, fresh jalapeños, BBQ sauce and avocado spread. The restaurant also offers salads, other sandwiches, housemade shakes and more.

Wahlburgers first opened in 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts. According to the restaurant’s website, Wahlberg loved food and his family, but he wasn’t satisfied cooking just for them.

ExploreWahlburgers opens at Dayton racino

“He wanted to cook for everyone else’s family too,” the website said. “He was hungry for something more. So, he created Wahlburgers.”

Wahlburgers joined three other dining venues at the racino: Skybox Sports Bar, Take 2 Grill and Zombie Dogz. Another new restaurant is expected to open up Q1 of 2023 in the Barstool Sportsbook.

For more information about Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, visit www2.hollywooddaytonraceway.com or the racino’s Facebook page.

ExplorePHOTOS: A look inside Wahlburgers at Dayton racino

