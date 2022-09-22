Chef specializing in birria tacos opening brick-and-mortar in Miamisburg

“I want to be around for the next 30 to 40 years where people (say), ‘This is a locally known place that’s been here for many years and has great food.””

Lewis previously said he had always enjoyed cooking because food brings people together. His passion for cooking first started at 14 or 15 years old when his father taught him how to cook at their home in West Dayton.

Lewis was previously a travel consultant in the medical industry, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, he lost his job. He said his family and friends encouraged him to start selling food and once he started cooking birria tacos, his business went “crazy.” Lewis said he started selling food in Huber Heights, transitioned to doing pop-ups in front of area businesses, borrowed a food truck during the winter months, and cooked at Back Home Tavern & Table on Brown Street in Dayton.

With the opening of his first brick-and-mortar, Lewis said he will continue to sell the favorites of beef, chicken and lamb birria tacos, mac and cheese and fries. He also has salmon cheesesteak he says is a big hit. Lewis added he is wanting to add fried chicken, smash burgers and a kids menu.

Other aspects that could be coming soon to his restaurant include a liquor license, trivia/game nights, poetry nights and karaoke.

“I’m so excited just to show people what I can do,” Lewis said.

Customers will be able to dine-in, order for pickup and eventually order via DoorDash.

More Than A Apron LLC, with a motto of faith, family and food, has been in operation for about two years. Lewis said it has been moving fast, but he is excited to see the opportunities that will arise down the road.

“I put people first,” Lewis said. “I put my passion first and I’m always energetic. This is something I love to do. This isn’t about money at all. It’s about bringing new food and new opportunities to the area.”

More Than A Apron LLC will be looking to hire waiters. For more information or to find out when and where Lewis is cooking next, visit More Than A Apron LLC’s Facebook or Instagram pages. The restaurant is expected to open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.