Chicka Wing closes Huber Heights location

Dayton.com has reached out to the founder of the company, Adam Price, for more information on the closure.

Price, a Dayton transplant from Alabama, first opened Chicka Wing in Springfield on S. Limestone Street in March. He closed that location in May due to increase in costs and inconsistent foot traffic. The number of new customers were lower than originally planned and combined with inflationary prices regarding fresh chicken, Price decided to cut his losses in Springfield.

He previously said he was looking forward to focusing on the Huber Heights location on Brandt Pike because he was able to offer customers a drive-thru, which was not the case in Springfield. The goal was to eventually expand the business and potentially return to Springfield.

“We hope you enjoyed us as much as we enjoyed being a part of & serving the community,” the post on Sept. 18 said. “Again, thank you all.”

Chicka Wing’s menu featured several combo options, including choices of “chicka fingers” and wings, available bone-in or bone-out. Familiar chicken restaurant sides like Texas toast and French fries were also on the menu.