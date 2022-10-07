Cincinnati-based restaurant known for waffles applies for liquor license at The Greene

The restaurant has several Ohio locations including Liberty Township, Rookwood, The Banks, Over-The-Rhine, Kenwood and Mason. There is also a pickup and delivery option at Findlay Market, where it got its start, in the back of a produce store. Kentucky residents can try Taste of Belgium at its Crestview Hills location.

“You might have seen Taste of Belgium featured at the Great American Ballpark as the official waffle of the Cincinnati Reds or on Food Network’s Diner’s, Drive-ins & Dives,” the restaurant’s website said. “With national recognition, Taste of Belgium is becoming a Cincinnati staple and food lovers destination.”

Explore El Toro bringing new concept to Miamisburg

Taste of Belgium will be located near two other establishments expected to open soon at The Greene.

Off Par Golf & Social, a unique take on golf with a social environment, is expected to open at The Greene in early winter. Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social, told Dayton.com earlier this week the simulated golf experience will also have a bar serving local brews in addition to partnering with a Cincinnati-based restaurant planning to move next door.

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill is relocating its restaurant on Indian Ripple to the former space of Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery. Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager, previously said he hopes to open the new location in one to two months.

For more information about Taste of Belgium, visit www.authenticwaffle.com.