dayton-daily-news logo
X

Closure alert: Subway restaurant in Dayton strips signage

The Subway at 528 Wilmington Ave., on the corner of Irving Ave., has all signage stripped and appears to be permanently closed, though the restaurant says “temporarily closed” on the Subway website.
Caption
The Subway at 528 Wilmington Ave., on the corner of Irving Ave., has all signage stripped and appears to be permanently closed, though the restaurant says “temporarily closed” on the Subway website.

Credit: Staff

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
34 minutes ago

A long-standing Subway restaurant in Dayton has shut its doors for good.

The Subway at 528 Wilmington Ave., on the corner of Irving Ave., has all signage stripped and appears to be permanently closed, though the restaurant says “temporarily closed” on the Subway website.

ExploreJUST IN: LaRosa’s announces plant-based pizzas including sausage and pepperoni

A Subway spokesperson was not immediately available at the time of this report to confirm the closure. This story will be updated as soon as we learn more details.

In early 2018, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton bought the Subway building for $295,000 in a sale reordered by Montgomery County on Jan. 23, 2021. At the time, Ohio’s Hospice said it bought the property as part of its long-term strategic campus plan.

The Subway property shares a driveway with the main entry to the campus at 324 Wilmington Ave.

The Subway at 528 Wilmington Ave., on the corner of Irving Ave., has all signage stripped and appears to be permanently closed, though the restaurant says “temporarily closed” on the Subway website.
Caption
The Subway at 528 Wilmington Ave., on the corner of Irving Ave., has all signage stripped and appears to be permanently closed, though the restaurant says “temporarily closed” on the Subway website.

Credit: Staff

Credit: Staff

In Other News
1
25th WACO Vintage Fly-In will celebrate the golden age of aviation
2
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Nutter Center in December
3
JUST IN: LaRosa’s announces plant-based pizzas including sausage and...
4
Dave Chappelle wins Emmy for hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’
5
Boston Stoker turns 48! Today-only deals part of celebration
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top