Community Gem: Beavercreek third grader writes and sells books to help classmates in need

“Because I like how they help people,” Kinley said. She said she was afraid other kids would not have the stuff they needed during the pandemic.

Deanna Murphy, executive director of Hannah’s Treasure Chest, nominated Kinley as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

“I think it’s so special to see young people thinking about others than themselves and particularly someone so young,” Murphy said. “We were so inspired by her philanthropic spirit and she’s such a sweet little child. "

Caption Kinley Perrott, a rising third-grader in Beavercreek, began selling copies of books she wrote and illustrated during the pandemic so she could donate the money to kids in need.

Initially, Kinley raised $200 from selling her book which she donated so her elementary school could contract with Hannah’s Treasure Chest for two years. During that time, her classmates in need can receive unlimited items from Hannah’s. By Christmas last year, Kinley raised another $90, which she used to sponsor nine children in Hannah’s holiday gift program. Because of Kinley, nine local children got gifts and a gift card for a holiday meal.

Amber Perrott said the project has been a labor of love for both her and Kinley.