Community Gem: Retired educator, Army officer helps underprivileged youth learn coding

“He just brings a positive model to the forefront for these students.”

Lindsey grew up in Dayton and went to Dunbar High School. While volunteering at his old high school after moving back from Fairfax, Virginia, Lindsey said he noticed there were no computer labs.

He started the program to give back to the community and teach kids who needed something to do after school skills for web design and coding.

He hasn’t done it alone. Lindsey noted he has many donors, tutors and teachers who have helped him get students into the program, teach students and fund the center.

Lindsey said he sees himself in the kids that come to his after-school program.

“I just wish that I could get more students who are not having the support they need at all,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey can be reached at http://www.lbtbyec.org/. The program is accepting donations and students.