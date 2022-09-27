Construction to begin this fall on Warped Wing’s new brewery, taproom in Huber Heights

Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

The new brewery and taproom will be located at 6602 Executive Boulevard near the Rose Music Center. It will feature a large taproom with an outdoor biergarten, warehouse and production space and private event space with a small pilot brewing system.

“The flexibility of having multiple systems allows us more opportunity to experiment and create unique offerings exclusive to our taprooms,” said John Haggerty, co-founder and brewmaster at Warped Wing.

The new location, expected to seat nearly 300 people, will also offer a food menu focused on smoked foods, similar to their Springboro and Mason taprooms, Warped Wing said in a release.

The brewing company said they will have a “vast selection” of beers on tap as well as wine, seltzer, hard cider and spirits. Guests will also be able to order specialty cocktails or non-alcoholic options like housemade sodas.

Warped Wing is partnering with Synergy & Mills Development in the construction of this new site.

“With the proximity to the growth in northern Huber Heights and the Rose Music Center area as well as fantastic visibility from I-70 and land for additional growth in the future, we believe this is the perfect site for Warped Wing’s fourth location and look forward to beginning construction soon and opening this facility in the spring of 2023,” said Jerad Barnett, president and CEO at Synergy & Mills Development.

More details will be released as plans develop for the Huber Heights location, the release said.

Warped Wing has locations at 26 Wyandot St. in Dayton, 25 Wright Station Way in Springboro and 5650 Tylersville Rd. in Mason. For more information about Warped Wing, visit www.warpedwing.com.