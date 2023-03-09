X
Construction underway on new Little Caesars in Harrison Twp.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

By Natalie Jones
18 minutes ago

Construction is underway on a new Little Caesars carryout location in the Dixie Square Shopping Center in Harrison Twp. after the pervious store was destroyed in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The new pizza chain location is one mile down the road from its former location at 3880 North Dixie Drive in the North Plaza Shopping Center. The shopping center was destroyed on May 27, 2019 when 16 tornadoes smashed through the Miami Valley.

Harrison Twp. was hit hard by an EF4 tornado that demolished businesses and homes along North Dixie Drive and Wagner Ford Road. County officials calculated 15 percent of parcels in the township received damage from the tornado.

Little Caesars will be located at 5250B North Dixie Drive in the space that previously housed Salem Mfg. Jewelers. The shopping center is located next to George’s Family Restaurant.

Rob Thimmes, a contractor with Little Caesars, confirmed an opening date has not been set. He noted they have experienced delays due to supply chain issues.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

