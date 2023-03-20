Cookieologist, Slide Thru to open mobile kitchen this week in Englewood

Davis said he is grateful for this opportunity.

“We’re still working through the process, but it feels great,” Davis said. “I’m happy to be doing it. I love it. It’s my passion.”

Slide Thru will offer a variety of classic sandwiches in the form of a slider, as well as beignet bites, arancini, fries, tator tots and much more. Muhammad said he will also carry Chicken Head’s lemonade.

This is Slide Thru’s first brick-and-mortar location.

“It’s surreal honestly,” Muhammad said. “Our original plan wasn’t to go into a brick-and-mortar location for at least another five years. When we got the opportunity, we also had the opportunity to share it with another well known business. There’s no such thing as coincidence. I couldn’t pass it up.”

As the soft opening begins Wednesday, both owners want to remind customers that everything is online and that their concept is not a traditional sit-down restaurant. Guests are encouraged to order ahead for pick-up.

“We believe in our product. We believe in each other,” Davis said. “This is the start to some great stuff.”

“It feels good to have somewhere to call home,” Muhammad added.

The Cookieologist will be open 4:20 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4:20 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Slide Thru will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hours are subject to change. For more information or to order, visit www.thecookieologistdyt.com or www.slidethrudayton.com.