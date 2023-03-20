Cookieologist, Slide Thru to open mobile kitchen this week in Englewood

The Cookieologist and Slide Thru are opening a mobile kitchen next door to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood on Wednesday, March 22.
“A mobile kitchen is an operation where everything is online — whether it be QR ordering, whether you go straight through our website, even third party apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats, things like that,” said Kali Muhammad II, owner of Slide Thru.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Isiah Davis, owner of The Cookieologist, explained that when guests come through their lobby they will be able to scan a QR code to place an order. Once the order is ready, the guest will receive an alert on their phone and will be able to meet them at the front table. Davis said customers are encouraged to order ahead in order for their meal to be ready when they arrive.
The Cookieologist will offer a variety of fresh baked cookies and dairy-free milks in addition to its focaccia-style pizzas. Davis said they will also have cookie dough to-go and ready-to-go cookies if customers do not want to wait for hot cookies out of the oven.
Davis said he is grateful for this opportunity.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
“We’re still working through the process, but it feels great,” Davis said. “I’m happy to be doing it. I love it. It’s my passion.”
Slide Thru will offer a variety of classic sandwiches in the form of a slider, as well as beignet bites, arancini, fries, tator tots and much more. Muhammad said he will also carry Chicken Head’s lemonade.
This is Slide Thru’s first brick-and-mortar location.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
“It’s surreal honestly,” Muhammad said. “Our original plan wasn’t to go into a brick-and-mortar location for at least another five years. When we got the opportunity, we also had the opportunity to share it with another well known business. There’s no such thing as coincidence. I couldn’t pass it up.”
As the soft opening begins Wednesday, both owners want to remind customers that everything is online and that their concept is not a traditional sit-down restaurant. Guests are encouraged to order ahead for pick-up.
“We believe in our product. We believe in each other,” Davis said. “This is the start to some great stuff.”
“It feels good to have somewhere to call home,” Muhammad added.
The Cookieologist will be open 4:20 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4:20 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Slide Thru will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hours are subject to change. For more information or to order, visit www.thecookieologistdyt.com or www.slidethrudayton.com.
About the Author