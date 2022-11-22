Cookies, sliders and more coming to Englewood

The new establishment is expected to open in mid-January or early February, Davis said.

Kali Muhammad II, owner of Slide Thru, said he and Davis met on Brown Street when he was trying to park his food trailer. He explained he was having a little bit of trouble when Davis helped him out and taught him how to park it. Every since then, the owners kept in contact.

“He reminded me a lot of myself,” Davis said.

Muhammad described this incident in 2021 as “fate.”

“Sliders and cookies go together,” Davis said.

The Cookieologist and Slide Thru are going into the space that previously housed Stone House Sweets Bakery & Coffee. The business closed in July after eight years in the community.

Dan Gress, owner of JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard, said this is not the first food concept to be in the space, which previously housed OinkADoodleMoo.

Slide Thru, which will continue to operate as a food truck in addition to the new space, sells classic sandwiches in the form of a slider. Muhammad explained customers can choose from a variety of sliders including a Philly cheesesteak, buffalo chicken, chicken bacon ranch or a vegan black bean and order them in a trio to be able to have a little bit of everything.

The Englewood location will be Slide Thru’s first brick-and-mortar endeavor.

Davis said his cookies will continue to be available at the ghost kitchen and in other area businesses as he works to build his “cookie empire.” In addition, he has recently added gourmet, focaccia-style pizza to his menu. Both will be available as “take and bakes” as well.

The new space will also serve lemonade and chicken from Chicken Head’s, the owners said.

Gress, who also owns the building where the businesses are housed, believes people in the community are going to like the new concept. He explained that after Stone House Sweets Bakery & Coffee closed, he asked the community via Facebook what they would like to see in the space. The responses indicated a desire for a deli or something different.

JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and The Cookieologist/Slide Thru will be connected by a shared dining space at 322 Union Boulevard.

“The goal is to continue to put out consistent product that stands out and I believe our product does that,” Davis said.

“I’m looking forward to selling and sharing our food with the area,” Muhammad added. “I’m looking forward to people getting to try our food, know who we are and remember who we are.”

For more information about The Cookieologist, visit www.thecookieologistdyt.com or the establishment’s Facebook page.

For more information about Slide Thru, visit www.slidethrudayton.com or the food truck’s Facebook page.