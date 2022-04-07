dayton-daily-news logo
Could your child be the next Gerber spokesbaby?

2021 Gerber baby winner Zane, left, and 2020 Gerber baby winner Magnolia, right.

2021 Gerber baby winner Zane, left, and 2020 Gerber baby winner Magnolia, right.

Gerber announced this week that it has launched its photo search for the 2022 chief growing officer and spokesbaby.

No corporate experience is necessary, but ideal candidates will be up to 4 years old, have “a playful smile that can light up the room” and “an irresistible giggle and undeniably loveable personality.”

Apply at photosearch.gerber.com.

This year’s winner will receive a $25,000 cash prize plus surprise perks, the company announced.

Also, for the first time, Gerber will match the winner’s cash prize to support March of Dimes maternal and infant health programs, according to the company.

