Crafted & Cured to hold grand opening Wednesday in Troy

The craft beer bar was previously located on Wayne Avenue in downtown Dayton. It closed its doors in 2020.

Crafted & Cured’s new location at 8 S. Market St. was originally constructed in 1929 as The First Troy National Bank, which was formerly known as US Bank. The space features the original architecture and one of two original safety deposit vaults.

“Crafted & Cured will provide a unique dining environment in one of Troy’s most iconic structures,” said Wade Westfall, landlord and owner of Four Sons Development.

Crafted & Cured will feature a charcuterie bar with boards and bar bites; 60 taps of craft beer, ciders, sours, and meads; and wine or champagne sold by the glass and bottle.

According to the release, an additional bar with a bourbon-centric beverage program will be added in the coming months, along with an expanded food program.

“There is no doubt that this location will become a regional destination for people wanting a relaxing experience in a truly distinctive atmosphere,” added Westfall. “This will be known as a place for people to spend time to sit and talk. There are no televisions, and the furnishings are inviting. There are few places like this anywhere and we are fortunate to have something like this in Troy,” Westfall said.

Crafted & Cured will begin regular operating hours on Thursday, Feb. 9. The craft beer bar will be open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Crafted & Cured plans to extend operating hours and add to its current staff. If interested in joining the team, email info@craftedncured.com with your resume and cover letter.

For more information, visit www.craftedncured.com or the bar’s Facebook or Instagram pages.