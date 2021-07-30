Crave coconut: Cheesecake Factory offers new flavor on National Cheesecake Day

To celebrate National Cheesecake Day, which is today, July 30, the Cheesecake Factory is unveiling its new Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake. This twist on the classic coconut cream pie dessert consists of a coconut cheesecake layered with vanilla custard and chocolate on a coconut macaroon crust.

To make this brand new addition even sweeter, the Cheesecake Factory will also donate $1 for every slice of cheesecake sold on National Cheesecake Day to Feeding America. In addition, the restaurant will donate 25 cents for every slice of Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake sold to Feeding America through July 29, 2022.