Crooked Handle to open new Piqua brewery in January

He said he is excited to be part of something so much bigger.

“That’s the reason we did it,” Moore said. “We loved the vision from the beginning.”

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. will feature a taproom seating over 150 people with a full-service bar and kitchen, in addition to an event space seating 160 people and an outdoor patio with a full view of the Great Miami River, Moore said.

Guests will be able to order from a variety of spirits, craft cocktails, seltzers, wines and 16 beer taps, he explained. The kitchen, which is four times bigger than their Springboro kitchen, will serve pizza, sandwiches, burgers, wings, nachos and more. Moore said 90 percent of the food served will be made-from-scratch.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. is a small-batch brewery with a variety of unique beers. Moore said customers can expect anything from a peanut butter porter to a toasted marshmallow stout.

He said favorite beers include the Trinity Haze and Main St. The new brewery will feature a Piqua Pale Ale made with hops from a local farmer.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. opened its first location at 760 N. Main Street in Springboro in 2015.

“I just love seeing people happy with the product,” Moore said. “It’s something I used to make in my garage and now they’re driving out and coming to our place.”

Moore added he is looking forward to “the possibilities” of their new space. The brewery will feature live music, classes, workshops and more.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. is hiring cooks. Moore said they are planning to open Thursday through Sunday and expand from there. For more information, visit www.crookedhandle.com or the brewery’s Facebook page (@crookedhandlepiqua).