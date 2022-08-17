BreakingNews
Dot’s Market announces opening date for Centerville store
Crumbl Cookies to open Huber Heights store

A new Crumbl Cookies store is coming to the North Heights Plaza on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights.

A new Crumbl Cookies store is coming to the North Heights Plaza on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
33 minutes ago

It’s official! Crumbl Cookies is coming to Huber Heights. 🍪💗

Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies, said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community.

Described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating menu featuring four to five different specialty flavors and its regular standby, Milk Chocolate Chip.

Explore2 businesses team up to offer cookie dough, beer pairing this weekend

The new store will be located in the vacant, south corner space next to Premier Health Urgent Care in the North Heights Plaza at 8288 Old Troy Pike, said Donald Millard, code enforcement manager for the city of Huber Heights.

Millard explained this is a newly created unit for Crumbl Cookies with no prior occupancy.

Salisbury said construction has not started but an official opening is expected later this year.

ExploreMoeller Brew Barn to open Friday in Dayton: ‘All of our beers tell a story’

Since opening its doors three years ago, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide. The company recently expanded to the Miami Valley with its first store opening in February at 1520 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. Its second store, located at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G in Beavercreek, opened in July.

For more information about Crumbl Cookies, visit www.crumblcookies.com.

