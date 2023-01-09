Crumbl Cookies opens Friday in Huber Heights: ‘We are counting down the days to open our doors’

According to the release, the store will provide 70 jobs to the community.

Described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating menu featuring four to five specialty flavors and its regular standby, Milk Chocolate Chip. Their chilled Pink Sugar cookie is a semi-permanent fixture on the menu.

According to the press release, Kendra has been a devoted cookie fan and weekly Crumbl customer for years. In her pursuit to find the best sugar cookie, it was love at first bite when she tried Crumbl’s Classic Pink Sugar cookie.

“I fell in love with the pink box and the inspiring brand,’’ Kendra said.

This week’s flavors feature Milk Chocolate Chip, Confetti Cake, Peanut Butter Cup, Lemon Cheesecake, Rocky Road and Classic Pink Sugar, according to the company’s website.

Since opening its doors three years ago, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to over 600 bakeries in 47 states nationwide. The company expanded to the Miami Valley with its first store opening in February at 1520 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. Its second store, located at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G in Beavercreek, opened in July.

The Huber Heights store will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Customers will be able to choose delivery or curbside pickup starting Wednesday, Jan. 18.

For more information about Crumbl Cookies, visit www.crumblcookies.com.