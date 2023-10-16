Cultural Arts & Book Series educates, entertains

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Dayton’s 27th annual Cultural Arts & Book Series will feature 14 events aiming to educate and entertain audiences through informative perspectives of the Jewish people and community.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 19 and continuing through April 14, 2024, the series, encompassing in-person and virtual events, will spotlight themes such as anti-Semitism, food, history, parenting, politics, religion, science, sports and television.

“Every single year we (seek to) expand the understanding of every aspect of what is involved with Judaism,” says Book Series Chairperson Candy Kwiatek. “How can we expand people’s excitement, knowledge and interest in those various facets? So, we look for the best authors. The authors love to engage with audiences and the talks become very personal. It becomes an experience.”

Kwiatek is notably excited about Natasha Rogoff sharing views of “Muppets in Moscow: The Unexpected Crazy True Story of Making Sesame Street in Russia.” When Rogoff was tasked to produce “Sesame Street” in post-communist Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union, she faced bombings, assassinations and the takeover of the production office.

“It’s one of the most fascinating stories I’ve read,” says Kwiatek. “She made (‘Sesame Street’) relevant to the Russian community (while) keeping (intact) the integral nature of the Muppets – their cleverness and ideas. It’s a memoir, a thriller and a cultural story.”

Explore Dayton Region Walk of Fame induction recognizes dynamic achievements

The series also showcases unfamiliar stories in order to broaden the spectrum.

“We bring stories to life that people may not have known or heard about,” says JCC Executive Director Marc Jacob. “For example, regarding the Holocaust, everyone knows about (Oskar) Schindler and ‘Schindler’s List,’ but there are also people we haven’t heard about that have stories to share as well.”

Thursday’s opening night event features an Animal Services Resource Fair at 6 p.m. followed by presentation at 7 p.m. by veterinarian Dr. Karen Fine, author of “The Other Family Doctor – A Veterinarian Explores What Animals Can Teach Us About Love, Life, and Morality.” Everyone is encouraged to bring as a donation either pet food, cat litter or animal treats. Participating animal services organizations include SICSA, The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, the Tenth Life, Sophie’s Companions for Veterans, Montgomery County Canine Unit, Ohio Labrador Retriever Rescue Services, Wagmor Service Dogs, and Dayton Dog Training Club.

In addition to providing audiences alternatives within veterinarian medicine, the event will dive into the benefits of having a pet beyond mere companionship.

“Our author says there are incredible health benefits and other reasons why pets are so important in our lives,” Kwiatek says. “It’s a particularly intriguing event.”

As the series prepares to open, the JCC is also mindful of the Israel-Hamas War and its global effect.

“We are a resilient community and we’re keeping everybody in our hearts and in our minds,” Jacob says. “A lot of us here in Dayton have friends or family living in (Israel) and this has impacted everybody across the world.”

Looking ahead, Kwiatek is hopeful that the inclusivity within the series will generate greater interest around the Dayton region over the coming months.

“There’s a deep culture that spans multitudes of subjects as our authors are going to demonstrate this year,” she says. “If you’re looking for something that will expand your knowledge about the world around you and the people in your community this is a fabulous way to do it. All of these programs are designed to appeal to the Jewish and non-Jewish audience. This is a community-wide event.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FALL SERIES

7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19

Karen Fine, “The Other Family Doctor”

The CJCE, 525 Versailles Dr., Centerville

Cost: $5 plus pet food, cat litter or animal treats for donation.

2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29

Martin Fletcher, “Teachers: The Ones I Can’t Forget”

University of Dayton – Science Center 111, 300 College Park Ave., Dayton

Cost: $7. No cost for students with student ID.

7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5

Family Resource Night Special Event: “Adventures in Parenting,” “The Blessing of a Skinned Knee,” “The Blessing of a B Minus”

The CJCE, 525 Versailles Dr., Centerville

Cost: Free

5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12

Chanie Apfelbaum, “Totally Kosher”

Chabad, 2001 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

Cost: $36

WINTER WONDERS

7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30

Gioia Dillberto, “Coco at the Ritz”

Zoom

Cost: Free

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

David Abromowitz, “The Foxtail Legacy”

Livestream at Woodbourne Library, 6060 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

Cost: Free

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

Benyamin Cohen, “The Einstein Effect”

Zoom

Cost: Free

7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024

Natasha Rogoff, “Muppets in Moscow”

Livestream at Wright Memorial Public Library, 1776 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

Cost: Free

7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

Rabbi Diana Fersko, “We Need to Talk About Antisemitism”

Zoom

Cost: Free

SPRING SERIES

6 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024

Benedetta Guetta, “Cooking Alla Giudia”

Livestream at Beth Abraham Synagogue, 305 Sugar Camp Circle, Oakwood

Cost: $18

4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2024

Jonathan Freedland, “The Escape Artist”

Zoom

Cost: Free

2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2024

Tom Dugan, “Wiesenthal”

Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Cost: Free

7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2024

Rick Richman, “And None Shall Make Them Afraid”

Zoom

Cost: Free

5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2024

Joe Posnanski, “Why We Love Baseball”

The CJCE, 525 Versailles Dr., Centerville

Cost: $10

HOW TO GO

What: Jewish Community Center’s Cultural Arts & Book Series

When: Oct. 19, 2023 through Apr. 14, 2024

Where: Various locations including virtual Zoom events

Cost: Varies

More info: To purchase tickets for in-person events or to register for free events, visit jewishdayton.org.