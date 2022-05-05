Culver’s opens new restaurant in Dayton area

The Potts Family launched the Culver’s restaurant chain in Troy in 2004 and added the Sidney location in 2007. Myers said his family is long-time friends with the Potts Family.

“I’ve always had a dream of having a restaurant and I like serving,” Myers said.

Caption Culver's, a Wisconsin-based restaurant chain, is now open at 6425 Miller Lane in Vandalia. The restaurant held its grand opening on Monday, May 2. Credit: Natalie Jones

He told Dayton.com he previously worked in IT, but always had this dream. Myers originally wanted to open a Culver’s location in Georgia, where he previously lived, but ended up moving back “home” where he had friends and family nearby.

“It does feel like home,” Myers said.

Culver’s offers more than made-to-order ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard, which Myers describes as “silk on a spoon.” He said they have several “hidden gems” including the pot roast, pork loin or veggie burger.

If you aren’t familiar with Culver’s, Myers described it as a fast-food restaurant that is almost like a diner. Their location has a double drive-thru with runners taking the food to cars and an inside dining area where you order your food at the counter and it is brought to you.

“This is a family-oriented business to start with and we keep it that way,” Myers said. “We are owner-operators.”

Guests will often see Myers, his wife and the Potts Family in the restaurant. Myers said he is looking forward to meeting their regulars and giving first time customers a great experience that focuses on friendliness, cleanliness and tastiness.

