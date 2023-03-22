Dancing with the Dayton Stars returns Saturday for final fundraising benefit

The 14th annual Dancing with the Dayton Stars will waltz back to Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m.
The dance competition benefits the Dayton and Southwest Ohio chapter of A Special Wish Foundation. The foundation is the only Dayton-area wish-granting organization. Throughout its 40-year history the organization has granted over 1,700 wishes to children with life-threating diagnoses across Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Darke, Shelby and Mercer counties. All proceeds from the benefit go toward the ASW Foundation. A number of wishes have been granted as a result of Dancing with the Dayton Stars as well.
“The impact of (Dancing with the Dayton Stars) has been tremendous for (A Special Wish Foundation),” said David Seyer, executive director for A Special Wish Foundation. “Since we began hosting the event we have been able to grant approximately 110 wishes to local children battling life-threatening conditions.”
The dance competition is helmed in partnership with Arthur Murray Dance Studios. Professional dancers are partnered with community leaders from the Miami Valley in an elegant battle for the mirror ball trophy.
This year’s competitors include: Amanda Burks, a senior producer at Real Art; Eric Ebbert, senior vice president of sales and marketing at River Valley Credit Union; Brian Jacob, vice president of human resources at Brady Ware & Company; Tej Joshi, host of “Good Day Dayton”; Stacey Lawson, Premier Health’s system vice president and chief human resources officer; Heather Martin, a professional writer and editor; Kate McEwen, chief operations office of The Foodbank, Inc.; and Tommy Ward, an operations manager for Cardinal Health.
The 2023 Dancing with the Dayton Stars will be the benefit’s farewell show. Seyer said the dance competition has “run its course” as ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” has begun to fade in popularity. The foundation is working on a new event to fundraise in 2024.
In addition to buying a ticket, individuals can contribute to the fundraising effort by bidding on auction items including: tickets to FC Cincinnati games, Kings Island and Cincinnati Reds games; Kate Spade purses and jewelry; gift certificates to local restaurants; alcohol baskets; and other prizes. Those interested in participating in the auction do not have to be in attendance at the dance competition. By voting on your favorite competing dancer, you can also donate to the ASW Foundation.
HOW TO GO
What: A Special Wish Foundation’s Dancing with the Dayton Stars competition
When: Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m.
Where: Wright State University’s Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn
Cost: Individual tickets cost $150. There is additional pricing for table and presenting sponsors.
More Information: To purchase tickets and learn more, visit https://www.aspecialwishdayton.org/upcoming-events/icalrepeat.detail/2023/03/25/36/12%7C13/2023-dancing-with-the-dayton-stars.html.
