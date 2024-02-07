BreakingNews
Izakaya, an Anime-themed restaurant in Beavercreek, opens Friday

Izakaya, an anime-themed restaurant and bar at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, is opening at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9.

This news comes a week after the restaurant postponed its grand opening that was planned for Feb. 2 “due to unforeseen issues that arose during a final building inspection,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated.

Izakaya is located on the upper level of the mall near Morris Furniture in the space that previously housed Spinoza’s Pizza and Good Spirits.

The new restaurant and bar plans to offer pizza, spirits, Korean corn dogs and Japanese pop culture, a press release from the mall previously stated. There will also be karaoke nights and anime watch parties.

“After visiting Japan before the pandemic, I found myself wanting to bring home some of the highlights of my experience and turn them into a reality here in Ohio,” said Adam Smith, co-owner of Izakaya. “We want to bring a unique and delicious dining experience to the Beavercreek area and there’s no better place than The Mall at Fairfield Commons.”

Smith is also the owner of Nani!?, a one-stop shop for everything anime and Japanese pop culture, and Original 151, a store with authentic Pokémon merchandise.

“Together, we will make Izakaya an incredible home for anime, yummy food, and specialty cocktails,” the post reads.

For more information about Izakaya, visit www.izakaya.moe.

