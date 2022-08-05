Daryl Hall, Five for Fighting close out Kings Island concert series this month

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall and Grammy-nominated Five for Fighting are heading to Kings Island’s Timberwolf Amphitheatre this month as the final concerts of the venue’s 2022 concert series.
On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will appear with special guest Todd Rundgren. Partnered with John Oates in 1972, Hall has gone on to star in his own award-winning web series-turned-TV staple, “Live from Daryl’s House.” Rundgren is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has performed as a solo artist and as a member of the band Utopia. He is best known for hits such as “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light.”
On Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., Five for Fighting will appear with special guest The Verve Pipe. John Ondrasik, the songwriter and performer known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting, has penned major hits including the chart-topping “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World” and “Easy Tonight,” which have earned tens of millions of streams and place him as a top-10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. Five For Fighting’s music has also been featured in more than 350 films, television shows, and commercials, including the Academy Award-winning “The Blind Side” as well as “Hawaii Five-O” and “The Sopranos.” In addition, the multi-platinum alternative rock band The Verve Pipe are recognized worldwide for their radio hits “Photograph,” “Hero,” “Happiness Is,” “Never Let You Down” and the No. 1 smash single “The Freshmen.”
The Five for Fighting concert is a fundraiser. Proceeds from this concert will benefit A Kid Again. For more information, visit www.akidagain.org.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now at visitkingsisland.com. Free parking after 5 p.m. is included with the purchase of a concert ticket. VIP tickets are also available which includes a VIP Lounge. Ultimate VIP also includes side stage viewing and more exclusive benefits. For the first time, Kings Island will not require concert goers to also purchase admission to the amusement park.
