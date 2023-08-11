Dayton-area Americana singer/songwriter releases fantastic ‘Newport News’ CD

It has been a long journey from inception to release for Mark Cantwil’s “Newport News.” The Americana artist from the village of Newport in Shelby County is relieved his fantastic new album finally dropped on Aug. 4.

“The whole pandemic came out of nowhere,” Cantwil said. “We pretty much had everything tracked and were starting the mixing stage. We were able to do that remotely, but it was a weird time. I got borderline depressed for a while because we didn’t know what was going on. I ended up releasing three songs from the album as singles to keep the momentum going. I didn’t want to have this huge six-year gap when anyone searched for my material.”

The bulk of the album was recorded with producer Tom Boyer at GBS Studios in Columbus.

“I’ve been pretty tight with Tom since 1999,” Cantwil said. “I’ve been recording with him off and on since then. Tom actually mastered my first solo album, ‘Last Chance Johnny,’ from 2012. I had this new batch of tunes I felt really good with, and I knew I wanted to record with Tom. He is such a good friend and a master at his craft. I love working with him.”

Watch the official music video for “New Year’s Day” from Mark Cantwil’s new album, “Newport News”:

Additional tracking was done by Patrick Himes at Reel Love Recording Company in Dayton and Colin Murphy at Murphtone Studios in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

“The core band is Dave Fowler on drums, Tim Hart on bass, Colin Murphy on fiddle, mandolin, acoustic guitar and electric guitar and Brett Mullins on lead guitar,” Cantwil said. “I’ve been playing with all those guys for a long time. We also have some cameo spots. Tom plays some keyboards, accordion and cello. Tim Perdue is on trumpet. I have a few people singing backup. John Bolzenius is on four songs, Shaun Booker is on a few and Khrys Blank is on three songs.”

“Newport News,” Cantwil’s fourth album, is his first for Dayton-based Atom Records.

“The delay felt like it killed the momentum, but they always say everything happens for a reason,” Cantwil said. “During that time, I hooked up with Scott Kinison at Atom Records. We’re also doing vinyl, which takes a while (and) should be here in November. Having my music on vinyl is a bucket list thing so I’m excited. Everything was so stagnant, but things started rolling after we hooked up with Atom. I couldn’t be happier.”

Artist info: markcantwil.com.