Dayton-area breweries to host winter markets for local vendors

“They just have the space,” Hicks said. “In the winter, no one wants to be outside and there’s not really anywhere that would have the space that already has some foot traffic for these events.”

The winter market season will kick off Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bock Family Brewing, located at 8150 Washington Village Drive in Centerville. The brewery will host markets every Saturday through April 29 with 15 to 18 vendors.

Eudora Brewing Company, located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, will continue this momentum Sunday, Feb. 5 from noon to 3 p.m. The brewery will host markets the first Sunday of the month through May with 19 to 20 vendors.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Hicks said vendor spots are filled at Eudora Brewing Company, but there are a few spots available at Bock Family Brewing. Guests can expect vendors with baked goods, microgreens, seasonings, leather work, pet bandanas, candles, jewelry, baby food, vintage clothes and much more.

Jennifer Bock, owner of Bock Family Brewing, said their brewery is warm, inviting and has lots of space for vendors.

“We are looking forward to being exposed to new, local businesses and their offerings,” Bock said. “We are all hoping to gain exposure to new clientele and build our businesses.”

Abby Hofrichter, marketing and events manager for Eudora Brewing Company, said she has always wanted to do an event like this because it’s a great way to support other local businesses.

“I’m really looking forward to just the opportunity to support so many small, independent vendors and to give Eudora’s community something different to do,” Hofrichter said.

Hicks said both markets will feature some of the same vendors week to week or month to month, but there will always be a few new vendors no matter which market you attend.

“We’re going to see how it goes, but it’s something that we hope to continue for 2024 and beyond, so we all have a source of income and our customers can still find us throughout those off seasons,” Hicks said.