Dayton area cafes offering coffee flights as unique experience for customers

Cafe 19

Cafe 19, located at 19 W. National Road in Englewood, has over 60 different flavor combinations available to their customers.

Allen said they first offered coffee flights in October 2021 during an event called “Frights and Flights.”

“They were really popular the first couple of days and then they completely fell off,” he said.

However, he explained coffee flights have become popular once again in recent months with 10 to 12 being sold daily.

Cafe 19 offers several different coffee flights including a candy bar flight with Almond Joy, White Reese’s, Carmello and Milky Way inspired lattes. Other flights include a bakery flight, Girl Scout Cookie flight and standard flight. Customers can mix and match flavors to create their own flight. Coffee flights are $9.99 for four different 4-ounce lattes.

The coffee shop is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit Cafe 19′s Facebook page.

Penny Lane Art Gallery & Cafe

Penny Lane Art Gallery & Cafe, located at 109 S. Main Street in New Carlisle, will soon offer a summer inspired coffee flight featuring the newest flavors of June.

“I try my best to keep putting out new, fun things,” Knight said.

She explained the coffee shop has had several different coffee flights in the past months including a cereal flight with Honey Nut Cheerio, Reese’s Puffs, Lucky Charms and Captain Crunch inspired lattes. She also featured an April flight with Easter-themed lattes. Coffee flights are $8.95 for four different 5-ounce lattes.

Knight said she decided to not do a coffee flight this month as the coffee shop offers a Strawberry Rose Cream Soda and Peach Mango Boba Tea.

The coffee shop is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit Penny Lane Art Gallery & Cafe’s Facebook page.